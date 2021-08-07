Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China’s July export, import growth slower than expected

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports and imports grew at a slower-than-expected pace in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases in eastern and southern Chinese provinces, the country’s main export hubs. The world’s biggest exporter has staged an impressive economic rebound from a coronavirus-induced slump in the first few months of...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Exporters#Reuters#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly higher after the long weekend on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index just below the 27,900 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, even as traders remain spooked as more prefectures are under the state of emergency until the end of the month amid the surge in the coronavirus's delta variant infections, hampering economic activity.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges up on demand, dampened rate cut expectations

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Tuesday, as strength in the greenback was offset by stronger demand for the Chinese currency and as rate cut expectations eased. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a fresh two-week low of 6.4842 per dollar, 2 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4840. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4802 at midday, 60 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot price continued trading sideways, swinging in a tight range of about 70 pips on Tuesday morning, with several traders attributing the slightly stronger yuan to profit-taking orders on long dollar positions from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. The dollar was buoyant as a run of strong U.S. job figures solidified expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore, said the yuan's relative stability against a rising dollar has sent its value higher against a basket of currencies of its trading partners. "With regulation induced idiosyncratic risk wanes, RMB is likely to be the function of dollar movement in the near term," Xie said in a note, referring to the recent regulatory crackdown on China's tech sector. The yuan basket index has persistently traded above 98, a level once considered the ceiling for the index, and touched 98.58 on Tuesday, the highest since July 26, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Some traders said spot yuan also gained support as expectations for more aggressive monetary policy easing, including possible interest rate cuts in the near term, were dampened after the PBOC highlighted policy stability in its second quarter monetary policy report. The PBOC cited a rebound in COVID-19 cases globally and the risk from expected policy shifts in developed countries that could affect cross-border capital flows. Monetary easing usually piles downside pressure on the currency in the short term. Many analysts said the interest rate cut was an adjustment to monetary policy objectives, which was inconsistent with the policy tone, hence chances of such a move were very low. "In general, the report suggested that current inflation has caught the central bank's attention. Unless it is clearly mentioned by the State Council, the window for rate cuts in the second half of the year may have been closed," said Ming Ming, head of fixed income at Citic Securities. In global markets, the dollar index stood at 92.964 as of midday, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.483 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4842 6.484 0.00% Spot yuan 6.4802 6.4862 0.09% Divergence from -0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.74% Spot change since 2005 27.72% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.59 98.53 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.964 92.979 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.483 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6612 -2.66% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Economyinvesting.com

Robust exports drive up Japan's current account surplus in Jan-June

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's current account surplus jumped in the first half of this year as exports to the United States and Asia boomed, data showed on Tuesday, with robust global demand for durable goods helping to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic. In contrast, the country's services deficit...
Agriculturespglobal.com

BRAZIL CORN WATCH: Exports remain slow amid low supply, weak demand

Corn exports from Brazil in the first five business days of August stood at 718,244 mt at a daily rate of 143,649 mt, compared with 6.24 million mt at a daily rate of 297,323 mt for the whole of August 2020, showed customs data released on Aug. 9. The exports continued to lag behind the previous year's pace on low supply and weak export demand, traders said.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia retail sales growth slows in June, survey says

JAKARTA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales growth slowed sharply in June, rising 2.5% on an annual basis after jumping 14.7% a month earlier, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday. Bank Indonesia (BI) said there were slower sales of automobile spare parts, food and beverages, and recreational spending...
WorldForexTV.com

Finland Industrial Production Drops In June

Finland’s industrial production declined for the first time in three months in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday. Industrial production fell 2.0 percent month-on-month in June, following a 2.0 percent rise in May. Manufacturing output increased 0.9 percent monthly in June and production of mining and quarrying declined...
WorldForexTV.com

South Africa Manufacturing Output Growth Slows In June

South Africa’s manufacturing output increased at a softer pace in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday. Manufacturing output grew 12.5 percent year-on-year in June, after a 36.3 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a 11.3 percent rise. The largest positive contributions came from motor vehicles, parts...
WorldForexTV.com

Sweden Industrial Production Growth Eases In June

Sweden’s industrial production growth eased in June, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday. Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 16.7 percent year-on-year in June, after a 23.3 percent rise in May. The overall private sector output rose 10.5 percent yearly in June, after a 10.6 percent increase in the previous...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price at over four-month low as China plans Olympics curbs

The Iron ore price fell for a fifth straight session on Tuesday and hit a more than four-month low, as concerns about weakening Chinese demand kept the metal under pressure. The most-traded iron ore contract for January 2022 delivery on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1.3% lower at 853 yuan ($131.64) a tonne, after earlier touching 823 yuan, its lowest since March 26.
WorldDailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Westpac Consumer Confidence

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Consumer Confidence, Covid, China - Talking Points. Australian Dollar looks to Westpac Consumer Confidence index. Chinese economic data on tap this week as PBOC balances stimulus. AUD/USD may retest former wedge support before moving lower. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Markets across the Asia Pacific region may trade higher...
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

China's inflation slows slightly in July

Beijing — China's consumer price inflation slowed marginally in July, while factory gate inflation accelerated on commodity prices, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. Consumer prices grew 1 per cent year-on-year in July, slightly slower than the 1.1 per cent rise seen in June. The...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Taiwan Exports Rises More Than Estimated In July

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's exports rose more than expected in July, figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Monday. Exports increased 34.7 percent year-on-year in July, after a 35.1 percent rise in June. Economists had forecast shipment to grow 29.5 percent. Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and...
Businesshoustonmirror.com

2nd LD-Writethru: China's PPI up 9 pct in July

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 9 percent year on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday. The expansion was faster than the year-on-year growth of 8.8 percent registered in June.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

China's gas imports up 24% in Jan-Jul

Chinese gas imports have been on an uptrend this year owing to robust domestic demand and recovery in economic activity post the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s natural gas imports via pipeline and in the form of LNG in January-July were up 24% year/year to 68.96mn metric tons (mt), the country’s customs department said on August 7.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

China July crude imports fall 19.6% on year to 41.2m tonnes

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--China’s crude imports in July stood at 41.24m tonnes, down 19.6% year on year, recording its fourth straight month of decline, official data showed. Total imports in the first seven month fell by 5.6% year on year to 301.8m tonnes, according to China Customs. The decline was largely caused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy