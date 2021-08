It’s week two of the Olympics and British diver Tom Daley has found a way to keep himself busy between competitions. The gold medalist brought needles and yarn with him to Japan so he could knit in the stands and cheer on his teammates at the same time! It was later revealed he was making a dog sweater which has since been completed. He’s already knitted a little cozy to hold his gold medal so it won’t get scratched. And aside from his skills on the dive board, he’s now known for being quite possibly the most wholesome Olympian of this year’s games.