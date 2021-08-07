Cancel
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick Police arrest man for stabbing a woman

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
Posted by 
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 3 days ago

Brunswick police arrested a man early Friday morning in connection with the stabbing and beating of a woman in the 2100 block of Gordon Street.

Police responded in the predawn hours to a report that the woman suffered a stab wound and was “struck with a metal pipe” on Gordon Street. The woman was transported via ambulance by county EMT workers to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, police said.

Later, police arrested Claude Hudson Jr., 55, and charged him with aggravated assault. Hudson remained Friday afternoon in the Glynn County Detention Center.

— Larry Hobbs

The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Media Account for The Brunswick News

