Lightning strikes Lake Elmo drive-in theater, sends one to the hospital

You can call it the calm before the storm, as dozens of people were out making the most of a summer night at the Vali-Hi Drive-in theater, in Lake Elmo Thursday evening.

"We were sitting outside watching, enjoying the movie and it started to rain lightly, there was lightning that was going on behind us," said Dona Hogen.

But Hogen says that light rain grew stronger, and those flashes of lightning moved closer sending the seemingly calm crowd running for cover.

"Everybody was scrambling into their cars, the flashes were super bright and almost blinded you for a second," said Hogen.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a man was struck by lightning at the Drive-in Thursday night. The Sheriff's Office said they were assisted on scene by Lake Elmo Fire and Lakeview Ambulance. Officials said the man was conscious and responsive at the time, and was transported to Regions Hospital.

Hogen mentioned she too felt a ground current moments later while trying to gather five kids in the car.

"I had opened up the car door cause we were going to go grab some chairs that were still left outside and there was a bright flash from the lightening, I put my foot down and felt a big zap on my foot," said Hogen. She went on to say, "kind of went up my leg a little bit and luckily I had the car door open I could sit back down in the car and got my foot lifted up."

What was even more frightening for Hogen was seeing her daughter outside the car.

"I turn around and realized that my daughter was outside trying to grab a chair, I thought oh my gosh my daughter is outside did she just feel it, but she was fine," Hogen said.

A close call on a summer night, never to be forgotten.

"Yes, respect mother nature for sure," said Hogen.

Serving as a reminder to keep your eyes on the bigger picture.

"Be mindful of surroundings and make sure that you have a safe place in mind in case something does happen," said Hogen.

As of Friday night, there was no word on the condition of the man who was reportedly struck.