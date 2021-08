KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few downpours and showers continue this morning, but storms become more isolated with more dry time this weekend and breaks for sunshine. The 40% coverage of our area continues this morning, with scattered rain and storms developing and moving through at times. It’s a mostly cloudy view, but some pockets of dense fog are developing too. You might want to give yourself some extra time on the roads. Also some lost power overnight, so those alarms may not go off. Temperatures are starting the day around 70 degrees.