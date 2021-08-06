Cancel
Outer Banks to get more rain Saturday; flash flood watch for Corolla, northern mainland

By OBX Today
big945.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother round of heavy rain is forecast to start the weekend in northeastern North Carolina, which could lead to more flooding issues along parts of the Outer Banks and inland sections. A warm front will lift north across the area through this evening. Weak low pressure will pass just inland...

