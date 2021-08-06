Outer Banks to get more rain Saturday; flash flood watch for Corolla, northern mainland

Effective: 2021-08-17 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to move to higher ground if flooding affects your location. Do not attempt to drive through any flooded roadways. Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall. Target Area: Elbert; Hart FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Elbert and Hart. In western North Carolina, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Graham, Greater Caldwell, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison, McDowell Mountains, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Swain and Transylvania. In upstate South Carolina, Anderson, Greater Pickens, Greenville Mountains, Greenwood, Pickens Mountains and Spartanburg. * From Midnight EDT tonight through Wednesday morning. * Tropical moisture has set up over the region in advance of the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Fred, and moisture will continue to increase across the region through Tuesday and into Tuesday night with Fred`s northward passage along the southern Appalachians. Heavy showers, and then thunderstorms, will become increasingly widespread and these will have the potential to produce excessive rainfall during this period. New rainfall amounts will vary widely, ranging from 2 to 3 inches in the lower Piedmont, to 3 to 5 inches across the foothills, to 5 to 8 inches in many mountain locations. Isolated 8 to 10 inch totals will be possible along the favored upslope areas of the eastern slopes of the extreme southern Appalachians. * This very heavy rainfall will push many streams, creeks, and rivers out of their banks and likely flood some roadways. Deep ponding of water of in low-lying and poor drainage areas may also flood some roadways. Landslides may develop along steeply sloped terrain, with trees sometimes falling in these zones well after the rainfall ends.