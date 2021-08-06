Outer Banks to get more rain Saturday; flash flood watch for Corolla, northern mainland

Effective: 2021-08-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED The Flood Watch for Portions of southwest North Carolina, including the following areas, Cherokee and Clay. Portions of east Tennessee, including the following areas, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Cocke Smoky Mountains, East Polk, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Marion, McMinn, North Sevier, Northwest Blount, Northwest Carter, Northwest Cocke, Northwest Greene, Northwest Monroe, Sevier Smoky Mountains, Southeast Carter, Southeast Greene, Southeast Monroe, Unicoi, Washington and West Polk. has been cancelled. The Flood Watch has been replaced with a Flash Flood Watch. The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southwest North Carolina, including the following areas, Cherokee and Clay. Portions of east Tennessee, including the following areas, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Cocke Smoky Mountains, East Polk, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Marion, McMinn, North Sevier, Northwest Blount, Northwest Carter, Northwest Cocke, Northwest Greene, Northwest Monroe, Sevier Smoky Mountains, Southeast Carter, Southeast Greene, Southeast Monroe, Unicoi, Washington and West Polk. * From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. * Heavy rains associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are expected to lift north through the southern Appalachians and portions of the Tennessee valley Tuesday and Tuesday night. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected in the Tennessee valley. In the higher terrain of western North Carolina and the east Tennessee mountains, amounts of 3 to 4 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. Flash flooding is expected to occur.
