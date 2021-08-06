U.S. Cites Conclusive Evidence that Iranian ‘Kamikaze’ Drone Was Used in Tanker Attack
The U.S. cited evidence for the first time Friday to back up its assertion that Iran was behind the deadly drone attack on an Israeli-managed tanker last week. Multiple parts of the unmanned aerial vehicle that killed two crew members were recovered and “were nearly identical to previously collected examples from Iranian one-way attack UAVs,” Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement. “U.S. experts concluded based on the evidence that this UAV was produced in Iran.”gcaptain.com
