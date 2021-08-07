Cancel
Justice, WV

Justice: With delta variant on the rise, vaccination is vital

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice says “there’s no need to panic, but there is a real need to get vaccinated” as COVID-19 delta variant numbers increase in the state. Justice continued to encourage unvaccinated West Virginians to get their shots as he announced during a COVID briefing Friday nine additional COVID-related deaths in the state since his last update on Wednesday. The nine deaths brought the total number of West Virginians who have passed due to COVID to 2,965.

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

