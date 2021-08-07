Justice: With delta variant on the rise, vaccination is vital

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice says “there’s no need to panic, but there is a real need to get vaccinated” as COVID-19 delta variant numbers increase in the state. Justice continued to encourage unvaccinated West Virginians to get their shots as he announced during a COVID briefing Friday nine additional COVID-related deaths in the state since his last update on Wednesday. The nine deaths brought the total number of West Virginians who have passed due to COVID to 2,965.