Indonesia’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Project Continues, Despite UNESCO's Warning of Its Dire Consequences

Every year, UNESCO meets to determine the next round of places that will be added to the organization's coveted list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. To qualify, a place or structure must have great cultural, historical, and/or natural significance—say, Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, or Machu Picchu in Peru. The most recent list includes nominations from 2020 and 2021 (the committee didn't meet last year due to COVID-19), narrowed down to a whopping 34 new spots, including islands in Japan, frescoes in Italy, and ancient cities from Jordan to China. Below, you’ll find 14 of the places we were most excited about from the list. Each is as beautiful and diverse as the next, so get your passports ready.