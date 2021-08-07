Cancel
Indonesia’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Project Continues, Despite UNESCO's Warning of Its Dire Consequences

By Miguel Brown
natureworldnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesia decides to resume its 'Jurassic Park' project despite warnings of UNESCO that it is bad for the environment. Indonesia is a home to world's largest lizard, the Komodo dragon, which lived in the country's islands for millions of years. The construction of the tourism project which began last year centered around the Komodo National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site, first established in 1980.

