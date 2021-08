Here in West Virginia, we cherish the small businesses that add character, charm, and personality to our state. At the top of the list is a business called Totally Glazed in Princeton. A lunch, bakery, and catering business, this neighborhood spot does a little bit of everything. And, as you might have guessed by the […] The post One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In West Virginia, Totally Glazed Is Serving The Local Community One Donut At A Time appeared first on Only In Your State.