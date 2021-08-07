Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Marys, WV

Robert Adams

By Editorials
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Adams, 69, St. Marys, WV, went to be with his Savior, Aug. 5, 2021. Robert was born in Lawford, WV. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Grimes Adams of 50 years; his son, Robby (Sonya) Adams; brothers, Duane (Delores) Adams, Kevin (Tammy) Wilson, Jay Wilson, Mickey (Phyllis) Wilson, and Scott (Debbie) Richards; sisters, Sheila (Bob) Varner, Rita Wilson, and Sheila (Ed) Eaton; brother and sister-in-laws, Ron (Ann) Grimes, Dulcia James, John (Cathy) Grimes, Charlene Adams, Jennifer (Randy) Adams; grandchildren, Ben (Geri) Adams, Willio (Alexis Rene), Shayna (Logan) Helmick, great-granddaughter, Aydri and Rosie. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Wilson; sister, Karen Six and Virginia Lee Wilson; brother-n-law, Bud Adams; niece, Becky Lewis; nephew, Casey Wilson; mother, Maxine Wilson; father Robert Richards; and father-n-law and mother-in-law, John and Virginia Grimes.

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Marys, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Casey Wilson
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee Wilson#Savior#Harrisville High School#Momentive#The Senior S Prayer#Ingram Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy