Robert Adams, 69, St. Marys, WV, went to be with his Savior, Aug. 5, 2021. Robert was born in Lawford, WV. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Grimes Adams of 50 years; his son, Robby (Sonya) Adams; brothers, Duane (Delores) Adams, Kevin (Tammy) Wilson, Jay Wilson, Mickey (Phyllis) Wilson, and Scott (Debbie) Richards; sisters, Sheila (Bob) Varner, Rita Wilson, and Sheila (Ed) Eaton; brother and sister-in-laws, Ron (Ann) Grimes, Dulcia James, John (Cathy) Grimes, Charlene Adams, Jennifer (Randy) Adams; grandchildren, Ben (Geri) Adams, Willio (Alexis Rene), Shayna (Logan) Helmick, great-granddaughter, Aydri and Rosie. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Wilson; sister, Karen Six and Virginia Lee Wilson; brother-n-law, Bud Adams; niece, Becky Lewis; nephew, Casey Wilson; mother, Maxine Wilson; father Robert Richards; and father-n-law and mother-in-law, John and Virginia Grimes.