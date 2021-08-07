Volunteers always needed
Working in a newsroom means you get to hear lots of stories as reporters go in and out, recounting more about what they’ve learned on assignment than what eventually makes its way to newsprint. On more than one occasion over the past year or so, I have heard talk about nonprofit and civic organizations who are doing their best to keep serving their communities despite a reduction in the number of people willing to volunteer and be more active in accomplishing the missions of those groups.www.newsandsentinel.com
