DOLLARS AND SENSE

Re: the July 25 article "Interstate 11 just won't die." Planning, development, and construction of I-11 is underway between Wickeberg north through Nevada. The increase in our current commercial traffic (primarily trucks) is coming whether we want it or not. So, do we choose to add to the traffic, accidents, and certain deaths associated with the increased commercial traffic by increasing traffic on I-19 and I-10 or build a new interstate. If you have ever travelled between Tucson and Phoenix you have seen many, if not the majority of vehicles with Texas, California, and other state plates and lots of commercial vehicles. You have also experienced the traffic slow-downs, accidents leading to deaths, and stoppages on the 4-lane section north of the Casa Grande rest area. Routing this current and planned traffic off existing interstates to a new I-11 will save lives and negate the need to expand existing interstates. I-11 makes sense to me. How many hundreds of thousands of acres of desert land do we need to protect anyway?