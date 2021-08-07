Cancel
DOLLARS AND SENSE

By Record-Argus staff reports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving faster than the speed limit can be costly for motorists, according to new research from AAA. The latest testing shows that driving even five miles over the speed limit has a negative impact on fuel efficiency and increases driving costs. With gasoline prices at a sevenyear high, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center (ARC) conducted tests […]

CarsPosted by
Best Life

This Popular Car Is Being Discontinued

Similar to fashion or music, the types of cars we drive can become symbolic of an era, with certain vehicles even rising in popularity to become iconic emblems of life on the road. But in the same way, they can also fall victim to changes in customer demand, bad business decisions, or a simple decline in popularity. In the latest example of this industry shift, one major car manufacturer says that a popular model from its lineup will be discontinued in the coming months. Read on to see which iconic vehicle has reached the end of the road.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Is All about the Engine

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was new for 2019, but in the crucible of full-size-truck competition, it feels like it's been around for far longer than that. Ram is out there with an air suspension and a million-dollar interior, while Ford will sell you a hybrid F-150 that can run your house as a backup generator. The redesigned Silverado introduced some interesting new powertrains—a diesel V-6 that's EPA rated as high as 33 mpg highway and a turbocharged four-cylinder that will tow 9600 pounds—but most Silverados are still built with pushrod gas V-8s. If you tell someone, "I have a Silverado with the 5.3-liter V-8 and a six-speed automatic," you could be talking about a 2021 or a 2009 model. More than any other full-size truck, the Silverado leans on tradition.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is the $12,500 Electric Vehicle Tax Incentive Enough for You to Switch?

The new Clean Energy for America Act is a new bill aimed at getting people into electric vehicles. The electric vehicle tax incentives have a lot of stipulations, though. Many popular electric vehicles will not qualify for the entire $12,500, but some will. This electric vehicle bill is different from the $7,500 federal tax credit in a few ways and doesn’t just apply to EVs. Which brands are excluded, and which ones will not qualify?
CarsMotorAuthority

Electric Chevrolet Silverado to offer four-wheel-steering system

An upcoming electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck will feature four-wheel steering and 24-inch wheels, Chevy revealed Wednesday in a short teaser video. Four-wheel steering has been around for awhile, and General Motors even used it on some pickup trucks in the early 2000s. Now, though, Chevy is teaming it with electric powertrains to enable some novel capabilities.
Buying CarsUS News and World Report

Automakers Move to Restrict Lease-End Options

One of the best ways to get a bit of money back at the end of a car lease is to sell your leased car to a third party for more than its residual value, then pay off the leasing company and pocketing the difference. If your current lease is through GM Financial, Honda Financial Services, or the financing arms of a growing list of other automakers, you don't currently have that option. There's a strong chance that more brands will follow suit.
Casa Grande, AZtucson.com

Letter: Interstate 11 Makes Sense

Re: the July 25 article "Interstate 11 just won't die." Planning, development, and construction of I-11 is underway between Wickeberg north through Nevada. The increase in our current commercial traffic (primarily trucks) is coming whether we want it or not. So, do we choose to add to the traffic, accidents, and certain deaths associated with the increased commercial traffic by increasing traffic on I-19 and I-10 or build a new interstate. If you have ever travelled between Tucson and Phoenix you have seen many, if not the majority of vehicles with Texas, California, and other state plates and lots of commercial vehicles. You have also experienced the traffic slow-downs, accidents leading to deaths, and stoppages on the 4-lane section north of the Casa Grande rest area. Routing this current and planned traffic off existing interstates to a new I-11 will save lives and negate the need to expand existing interstates. I-11 makes sense to me. How many hundreds of thousands of acres of desert land do we need to protect anyway?
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Chevy Silverado EV Will Have Rear-Axle Steering

Chevrolet announced that the upcoming electric Silverado pickup truck will offer rear-axle steering. Rear-axle steering will tighten the truck's turning radius by slightly turning the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the fronts. Chevy claims the Silverado EV will have up to 400 miles of range, and it's expected...
Buying CarsGreen Car Reports

These three electric car models are the fastest-selling used vehicles in the US

The fastest-selling used cars in the United States in July 2021 were all EVs, according to. analysis of used-car sales for vehicles from model years 2016 to 2020. The Tesla Model 3 topped the charts, at an average 15.7 days to sell, while the average transaction price across model years was $46,982, according to the analysis. Even Model 3 sedans from the 2018 model year—its first—sold for $45,291.
Buying CarsGreen Car Reports

2022 Polestar 2: Starting price $47,200, range up to 265 miles

With an expanded series of 2022 Polestar 2 models that will arrive later in 2021, Polestar is positioning itself to become more than a niche premium electric-car performance brand. The 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor, a front-wheel-drive version, has the same 78-kwh battery pack as existing models but earns an...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

BC developing electric vehicle repair program

Bakersfield College is developing its first career training and education program to meet the emerging demand for electric vehicle technicians. The program will build on its existing automotive technology program, offering courses in electric vehicle and maintenance repair. The first course, Introduction to Electric Vehicles, was offered this summer and...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Which Tesla Model 3 Is the One for You?

The Tesla Model 3 is a top contender for the most popular electric vehicle of the year. Why? The Tesla Model 3 is affordable, has great standard battery range, and includes many of Tesla’s fun features. The Tesla Model 3 is currently the quintessential modern electric compact car. Which Model 3 trim is right for you?

