15 Pop Smoke Braid Hairstyles to Rock in 2021

It has now been more than two years since I made the life-changing decision of following The Curly Girl Method. Time surely flies! The curly girl journey has been very fulfilling, and I’m never turning back. The truth is that I have tried a lot of products over these past two years! The constant trial and error trend can take a toll in our pockets, so I decided to keep track of all the products that performed the best in the long term. Here I am sharing a comprehensive list of all the products I have found to be most beneficial and reliable for curls. From my curl diary to you: let’s dive into it!