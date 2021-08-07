Cancel
15 Pop Smoke Braid Hairstyles to Rock in 2021

By Cailyn Cox
thetrendspotter.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop Smoke braids are a fantastic protective style for natural hair, and there’s a good reason it has been rising in popularity in recent years. It was inspired by the late rapper Pop Smoke, hence the name, and has a very distinctive look that provides an opportunity to get creative with your hair. The beauty of this hairstyle is its versatility, and it can be worn by both men and women and suits different hair textures, lengths, and hair types. You can also experiment with color, accessories, and partings. For all the information you need for your next cool hairstyle, keep reading.

