An eventful trade deadline is now in the rearview mirror for the Minnesota Twins. They made a handful of trades as the deadline approached. Some moves were not surprising, such as dealing José Berríos and Nelson Cruz. Others were more surprising, like the St. Louis Cardinals wanting to trade for J.A. Happ. However, most perplexing may be that the Twins did not trade away right-handed pitcher Michael Pineda, a move that appeared to be nearly certain to happen by late July.