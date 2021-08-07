Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRummage sale at New Apostolic Saturday The New Apostolic Church, 414 S. Main St., will host a rummage sale fund-raiser Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers have collected a number of gently-used items, including women’s and kids’ clothing, baby goods and more. Funds from the sale will be used for an end-of-summer trip for children of the church. […]

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Rummage#New Apostolic#The New Apostolic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
New Vienna, OHwnewsj.com

Church Briefs: Concert Sunday at New Vienna Community Church; Ice Cream Social Aug. 7 at Cuba Friends

The New Vienna Community Church at 412 West St. will host a concert featuring Lisa Ann Hammond on Sunday, August 1 at 10:30 a.m. Lisa is a Christian recording artist and songwriter. She suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes her to have involuntary movements and vocalizations. When her singing begins, like a miracle, the Lord’s comforting touch takes away her affliction.
Beckley, WVAndover Townsman

Church briefs

Pastor Harold Newsome will conduct a free Bible study luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Beckley Church of God beginning at 11:30 a.m. The church is at 2211 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. Everyone is invited. • • •. The St. Paul Baptist Temple Church Anniversary Committee will present...
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

News Briefs

The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following programs this week:. • Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m.: Tweens/Teens Pizza Party. • Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m.: Junior Park Ranger Aida Frey. Frey’s program will include a presentation and discussion of her book “America, Can I Have Your Autograph?” promoting America’s National Parks.
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Local Briefs

The Henry County Council has canceled its 2022 Budget work sessions for Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 and changed the times for Aug. 10 and Aug. 12. The Henry County Council will hold its 2022 Budget work sessions from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 12 and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 19.
Freeport, ILFreeport Journal Standard

In Brief: Education

FREEPORT — Highland Community College will host a welcome party for new and returning students from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in Parking Lot A, 2998 W. Pearl City Road. Students will have the opportunity to play games, win prizes, eat from food trucks, take a campus tour, meet faculty and staff and learn about student services.
Anaheim, CAOCRegister

Anaheim Hills briefs: Rotary Club is planning a Field of Honor with flags community can sponsor

Members of the Anaheim Hills Rotary Club recently introduced a new community project and an opportunity to honor the hero in your life at the same time. The “Field of Honor” project offers the opportunity to sponsor a flag in honor a hero: someone in the military, a veteran, a first responder, and it can be a family member or friend. Dedication placards will be attached to each flag with the name of the hero and who is honoring them. The flags will all be displayed in the Field of Honor.
Pennsylvania StateAllied News

Pa. Catholic bishops prioritize safety as Mass obligation resumes

The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania have issued a statement asking the faithful to prioritize their own health and the health of their neighbors and faith communities when it comes to attending Mass and church activities in person. As previously announced, the bishops are reinstating the obligation to attend Mass in...
Jamestown, PArecordargusnews.com

ORDER UP

JAMESTOWN — Members of the Jamestown Lions Club served Bev’s famous chicken pie Wednesday during a dinner at the Lions Club Center behind Jamestown High School. Within minutes of the doors opening, people were lined around the room and out the door into the parking lot to get their dinners and support the Lions Club, which supports the Jamestown community.
Religionchurchleaders.com

Ed Stetzer: 6 Marks of Church Dysfunction

Over many years of ministry I have both seen and been a part of some wonderful organizations. I’ve also seen many healthy, vibrant churches and worked with some fantastic leaders. But I also see people involved in unhealthy Christian churches and organizations, and have seen this reality firsthand as well. In this three-part series, “Moving Unhealthy Organizations Toward Health,” I’m going to talk to you about the clear signs of organizational dysfunction.
Las Vegas, NVunlv.edu

UNLV Community Engagement Council Aug. 16

Each month, UNLV's office of community engagement invites leaders from community nonprofits and government agencies to make presentations about their partnership interests at the meeting of the UNLV Community Engagement Council. These presentations provide community partners with a convenient way to connect with UNLV faculty and staff to promote collaboration and shared understanding of community goals. All faculty and staff are invited to attend the community partner presentation portion of the next meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 16.
Schuylkill County, PAPottsville Republican Herald

Examining theism, atheism

This is in reference to John Kozura’s letter in the July 27 edition. Mr. Kozura identifies himself as a son of a Catholic mother and an Orthodox father. I am a son of two Catholic parents. I’ve never been an atheist, although I did give thought to converting once or twice, when I was feeling cynical and grumpy. Trouble is, I’ve never succeeded in staying cynical and grumpy for more than 10 minutes.
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

Streets Ministries: Pathways Mentor Coordinator

Streets Ministries is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization with two sites located in some of Memphis’ toughest neighborhoods. Founded in 1987, STREETS now serves nearly 400 students a day providing opportunities and resources to help them find their path to academic, spiritual, and physical achievement. Job Description. Pathways Mentor Coordinator. Education...
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
Religiondailyutahchronicle.com

Kincart: Changes to the LDS Church Are Good — But Are They Enough?

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has made many important changes this summer. On June 7, the church announced the discontinuation of its general conference Saturday evening sessions. The following week, on June 14, the church publicized efforts to give millions of dollars to the UNCF and NAACP.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
Religionbaptistpress.com

Tony Evans issues call for Kingdom Race Theology

DALLAS (BP) – Conflict in terms of race relations boils down to a pivotal question, Pastor Tony Evans of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship told those gathered at his church on Wednesday, July 21. “Am I a reconciler, or am I a combatant? Am I contributing to what God has done...
Stoneboro, PArecordargusnews.com

HOOVLER $325 HELPING HANDS CENTER

STONEBORO — Recently, Rachel (left) and Karissa Hoovler donated $325 to Peggy DeAngelo (back), director of the Helping Hands in Stoneboro, proceeds from a bake sale at their great-grandparents’ house, Lyle and Gail Arbuckle in Deer Creek Township. During the Georgetown Road Yard Sales, July 30 and 31, Rachel, 13, and Karissa, 10, raised $225 and collected an extra $100 […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy