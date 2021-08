The descendants of Edward Marshall and Susanna Grimm Costello will gather at 4-H Camp Muffly — Pavilion No. 1 in Monongalia County on Sunday, Aug. 15 for the annual reunion. Friends and family are encouraged to begin gathering about 11:30 a.m. to reminisce and re-acquaint with family. A covered dish dinner will begin between 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. The annual business meeting, games and drawings will follow dinner. Family and guests are reminded to bring a wrapped item for the White Elephant Sale.