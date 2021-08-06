Friday Open Thread: Part Two

Good morning and welcome to the beginning of a new era of Kentucky Football, and the debut of a new web design here on KentuckySportsRadio.com. Unless you are visiting us for the first time today (and if so, welcome!) you probably noticed right away that things look a little different around here. Surprise! While you were sleeping off the weekend and that “White Lotus” finale, we unveiled the slick new website we’ve been sitting on the last couple of months, part of KSR’s makeover under the new On3 Sports brand. You will soon find that everything is much cleaner and easier to navigate throughout the new layout, with new features you may not recognize and many others to come.