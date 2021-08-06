Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Friday Open Thread: Part Two

By Daily Norseman
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe other one is getting bogged down so I’m going to start part II. Enjoy. As mentioned above, Cousins and Stanley returned to Vikings practice, and Cookus was waived, Chris has the details. Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:. -No discussion of politics or...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dn#Cousins#Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsCorn Nation

Olympics/Weekend Open Thread

Here is the perfect place to relax, watch, discuss the Olympics winding down tonight. You can always watch the Men’s Water Polo 5th Place Match (USA vs Croatia) live on CNBC at 9:00 pm CT. The Women’s Basketball Gold Medal match (USA vs Japan) starts at 9:30 pm CT live...
NFLchatsports.com

Your Sunday afternoon Falcons open thread

The first preseason game is over, the next one looms and we’re eagerly (if fearfully) awaiting the first edition of The History of the Atlanta Falcons documentary from Secret Base, which is coming out this Tuesday. This seems like a logical time to take a breather. Use this as your...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers Therapy #382: Live, Laugh, Jordan Love

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Chris and Dave are back for Season 17 of Packers Therapy. That’s right, the show is a metaphorical junior in high school, enjoying it’s carefree and rebellious stage of life. Chris and Dave recap a thrilling preseason game in Lambeau, as well as reminisce about some off-season drama that is now surely far, far behind all of us as the Packers take on 2021.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Dolphins: Live updates and open thread

The Chicago Bears host the Miami Dolphins in Justin Fields’ preseason debut and there’s a buzz in the city and among our fanbase!. Enjoy talking about the game in this open thread and keep in mind open threads are rated WCG-MA. For live updates of the game you can hit up ESPN here.
Sports247Sports

It's Free VIP Day at Spartan Tailgate!

Monday is Free VIP Day at Spartan Tailgate. What does that mean? Today, we’re opening up everything on our website, unlocking the paywall on premium content and allowing total access to everyone. For anyone who is or has been curious, we want to give you an idea of what’s going on in the VIP section of Spartan Tailgate and the entire 247Sports Network. Roam the entire catalogue — on our home page and the Shaw Lane VIP Message Board — through midnight Monday and see what it’s all about.
NFL247Sports

VIDEO: Face of the Franchise series in Madden 22, Episode 1

Watch the first episode of the Face of the Franchise mode in Madden 22. Wide receiver Mike Harley's journey begins with workouts before the NFL Draft. A strong performance will help his draft stock, but a disappointing one could affect where he will be drafted. Madden 22 releases worldwide on...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair's ex-husband recalls his WWE experience

Charlotte Flair, before getting engaged to Andrade, had several important love stories behind her, such as the one with Bram, a fighter who responds to the real name of Thomas Latimer, seen for some time in the rings of Impact Wrestling and then for a very short juncture also in the rings of the number one company in the world of pro-wrestling, the WWE, in that of NXT.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Woman Comes Up with Genius Revenge on Her Noisy Neighbors

A mother, unsatisfied with her neighbor's rude behavior, decided she had enough. She took to their holiday home, intent on merciless payback. A 37-year-old woman, Heather Minshull, shared a TikTok video in which she took vengeance against her rowdy neighbors. Throwing bread on their caravan roof, this mother was gleefully delighted by her actions.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Buries’ Injured WWE Diva

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns does not shy away from speaking his mind and during a recent interview, he took a shot at WWE star Bayley, who is currently out of action due to an injury. Roman Reigns takes a dig at Bayley. The Tribal Chief has been Universal Champion...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 8/14 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Best in the World – The artistry of C.M. Punk, part two (38 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The artistry of C.M. Punk, part two. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects and breaks down the potential future artistic success of C.M. Punk in AEW. Specific discussion points include Punk’s star power and what it means for the company, the potential that comes with his debut, the expectations that come with his debut, artistic limitations in the ring, analysis of potential match-ups and their impact on the company, whether or not Punk will debut as a heel or babyface and what each would mean, the likelihood that Punk refreshes his look, gimmick, and act upon his arrival, general AEW excitement, and more. Enjoy!
Internetchatsports.com

KSR Today: New Quarterback, New Website (Who Dis?)

Good morning and welcome to the beginning of a new era of Kentucky Football, and the debut of a new web design here on KentuckySportsRadio.com. Unless you are visiting us for the first time today (and if so, welcome!) you probably noticed right away that things look a little different around here. Surprise! While you were sleeping off the weekend and that “White Lotus” finale, we unveiled the slick new website we’ve been sitting on the last couple of months, part of KSR’s makeover under the new On3 Sports brand. You will soon find that everything is much cleaner and easier to navigate throughout the new layout, with new features you may not recognize and many others to come.
WWE411mania.com

Brody King Wants To See ROH Open The Forbidden Door

You can count Brody King among those hoping that ROH gets to open the Forbidden Door and get more crossover going on. King spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed wanting to see ROH work with other companyes and more. You can check out some highlights below:
MLBOver the Monster

OTM Open Thread 8/2: It is Monday

Happy Monday everyone. It’s a much-needed break for the Red Sox today — and a much-needed day away from the Red Sox for us — as they head to Detroit for a three-game set that starts on Tuesday. In the meantime, there are Olympics and a handful of other MLB games on today, including one day game between Cleveland and Toronto. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.
MLBchatsports.com

OTM Open Thread 8/2: It is Monday

Happy Monday everyone. It’s a much-needed break for the Red Sox today — and a much-needed day away from the Red Sox for us — as they head to Detroit for a three-game set that starts on Tuesday. In the meantime, there are Olympics and a handful of other MLB games on today, including one day game between Cleveland and Toronto. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.
SportsDaily Norseman

Thorsday Open Thread, Part Deux: 8/5/2021

Okay, so our special on sloth soup began on the last thread, so we opened this one up to accomodate everyone. To answer someone’s question in the last comments area, I’m feeling MUCH better. I still have a fever, and I’m still tired and sleeping a lot, but I’m feeling pretty well otherwise. Anyway, have at it!

Comments / 0

Community Policy