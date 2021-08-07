Severe Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Hand, Hyde, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 22:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Hyde; Lyman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN HAND...SOUTHEASTERN HYDE...NORTHEASTERN LYMAN AND BUFFALO COUNTIES At 1134 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lees Corner, or near Fort Thompson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1115 pm cdt...Reliance weather station reported a 71 mph wind. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Miller Dale Colony, Ree Heights, Miller and St. Lawrence. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH