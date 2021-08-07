Cancel
Greeneville, TN

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

The Ladies Aid of Mt. Carmel UM Church in Sunnyside is sponsoring their 10th annual arts, crafts and antique bazaar at Kinser Park Aug. 14. Hours are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Approximately 40 vendors will be on hand featuring home décor, jewelry, wreaths, make-up and beauty products, clothing, candles, purses, pottery, signs, quilting, antiques, and much more. There will also be a bake sale. Food will be available. Admission is free. The rain date is Aug. 21.

