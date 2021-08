TOKYO (AP) — It could have been confused for a lesson in computer coding on the scoreboard: 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10. And in some ways, it was. China’s divers are programmed from an early age to strive for perfection. The 14-year-old Quan Hongchan delivered it with two of her five dives in a dominant performance to claim the gold medal in women’s 10-meter platform at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.