The pair of Camden Chose and Jimmy Kelley won the top flight of the annual Ken Ware Coos Classic at Coos Golf Club over the weekend. The two golfers, who finished first and second in the recent Southwestern Oregon Amateur tournament at the club, had rounds of 65 and 64 in the tournament for a two-day total of 129 that was nine shots better than two other squads in the Blue Flight, for the golfers with the best handicaps. The teams of Amos Baker and Danny Clayton (67-71) and Mitch Poshe and Tim Palmer (71-67) both shot 138.