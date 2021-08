TOKYO (AP) — Lisa Carrington of New Zealand won two gold medals with a pair of dominant sprint races at Sea Forest Waterway. The first came in the kayak single 200 meters before she partnered with Caitlin Regal to win the double 500 about an hour later. Carrington has won the Olympic kayak 200 three consecutive times. She's a medal favorite in two more events this week as well. Cuba won a surprise gold medal in the men's double canoe 1,000. Hungary took gold and silver in the men's kayak 1,000.