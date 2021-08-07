Cancel
Terre Haute, IN

Historical Treasure: An early 20th-century scrapbook

Tribune-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the treasured archives of the Vigo County Historical Museum are several scrapbooks. Assembled at different times by different people in Terre Haute, many of these scrapbooks are collections of newspaper clippings, sometimes of interesting or important news of the day. Some contain pictures or cartoons or witty poems and stories. Others are more personal, including a moving record of a son going off to World War II, assembled by his mother. One scrapbook in the museum combines newspaper clippings with handwritten notes covering an amazing array of interesting material from different years between 1913 and 1924, much of it layered on top of another historical record from Terre Haute.

