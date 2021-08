Have you ever fought a pirate crew, saved a kingdom and then won a volleyball game, all on the same day? The past year may have had us stuck at home, but our minds can still live vicariously through the adventures of the on-screen characters. After many quarantine nights spent eating Safeway’s legendary cookies and cream-flavored ice cream and binging the same old shows, I had a chance to discover the magical world of animated shows. And while a live-action film is always great, the characters, art and fantasy aspects of anime know no comparison. We at the Clog are going to be power ranking some of the best and most popular animes on Netflix (and giving you some amazing recommendations for your next watch at the same time)!