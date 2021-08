As adults, many of us have fond memories of the times we spent as children with our grandparents. A simple game or play activity enjoyed today by a grandchild and their grandparent can teach a child how to take turns, and improve their ability to communicate and strategize – all skills that will help them later in life. These hands-on activities have the potential to become family traditions for your children, as these fond memories are passed on from one generation to another during special times, vacations and holiday events. Here are some fun play ideas and games for when grandma and grandpa take care of the kids.