Cool and rainy weather hits the state over the weekend

The hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow. This will bring scattered thunderstorms tonight, and then again tomorrow. We will not see much of a cool down, and high temperatures will be back in the 80s to near 90. This front will push Tropical Storm Henri to the north and away from the Carolinas. We will see no weather impacts from the storm in our area, although there will be rough surf and strong rip currents at the beaches tomorrow and Saturday. High pressure will control our weather over the weekend and through next week. Typical summertime weather will continue with partly sunny skies, hot, humid weather and a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon. High temperatures will stay close to normal into next week in the 80s and 90s.