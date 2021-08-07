Cancel
Cool and rainy weather hits the state over the weekend

By Jackie Purcell
alaskasnewssource.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of low pressure systems takes control of the the weather over Alaska as we hit the weekend. Southcentral can pretty much count on clouds at the very least Saturday, rain showers into the afternoon. Temperatures cooled to the 60s in the interior, giving a...

