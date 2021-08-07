Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

Center Players win Gold Telly for 'Letters to Scrooge'

By From staff reports
Daily Advance
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center Players, the children’s theater group at Arts of the Albemarle, recently won a Gold Telly Award for their video production of “Letters to Scrooge.”. According to its website, the Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television and are judged by the Telly Award Judging Council, a group of video and television experts from companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising and emerging technology. Examples include WarnerMedia, NBC News, Framestore NY, and Vimeo.

