Louis Lewark: Gentle Giant of the Currituck OBX

One of the most interesting people to hail from the Currituck County beaches was Louis T’Merrow Lewark, known colloquially as “The Fat Boy of Penny’s Hill.”. The seventh of 11 children born to fisherman John Lewark and his wife on July 23, 1884, Lewark weighed 18 pounds at birth. He had grown to 150 pounds by the time he was weaned, and weighed in at 250 pounds by age 5. Once a year his parents would take him by boat to Norfolk, Virginia, to be weighed on scales big enough to accommodate him. Lewark’s photograph was taken there at the age of 12. He tipped the scales at 496 pounds.