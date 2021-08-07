Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Golden, again: US beats France 87-82 for Tokyo title

By TIM REYNOLDS
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307uYZ_0bKXWWoB00

SAITAMA, Japan — (AP) — Nothing about the summer was easy for the U.S. men’s basketball team, and neither was the gold-medal game.

The Americans expected nothing less.

And in the end, their Olympic reign lives on.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalists in Olympic history and the U.S. held off France 87-82 on Saturday to win the title at the Tokyo Games — ending a summer that started with sputters but closed with celebration.

“Every championship is special, and the group you're with is special, but I can be honest and say this is the most responsibility I’ve ever felt," said U.S. coach Gregg Popovich, who adds this gold to five NBA titles he's won as coach in San Antonio. “You're playing for so many people that are watching, and for a country, and other countries involved. The responsibility was awesome. I felt it every day for several years now. I'm feeling pretty light now and looking forward to getting back to the hotel."

Wine was awaiting, and so was a hero's welcome from the U.S. women's team — which plays for gold of its own Sunday — when the men returned to the team hotel. Later Saturday night, after Australia defeated Slovenia for the bronze, Popovich and the team returned to the arena for their gold medals. One player would drape the prize over another's neck, then they watched the U.S. flag get raised and “The Star-Spangled Banner" blare for them one more time.

“Everybody was questioning us," U.S. forward Draymond Green. “This is special."

Durant sealed the win with two free throws with 8.8 seconds left, making the outcome academic. The lead was five, France’s final possession was irrelevant, and it was over. The U.S. players gathered for a hug at midcourt, Durant, Green and Bam Adebayo wrapped themselves in American flags, Popovich had a long hug with his assistants and the journey was complete.

“I'm so happy for Pop, the staff, the players, the country," said a teary-eyed USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo, who was overseeing the men's program for a fourth and final Olympics and won gold in each one. “It's a great way to finish."

Jayson Tatum added 19 points, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday each scored 11 for the U.S. — which knew nothing but gold would make this trip a success.

“I think it's more joy than relief, but definitely some relief," Lillard said. “Because of the expectations that get placed on Team USA, obviously it's going to be some relief."

Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert each scored 16 for France, which now has three silver medals — all coming after gold-medal-game losses to the U.S. Guerschon Yabusele scored 13, Nando de Colo had 12 and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 11 for France.

“They played better," Fournier conceded, as Popovich stopped to hug him. “They played better."

The mission was accomplished: Gold, again — the 16th time in 19 Olympic tries for the U.S. The Americans had a players-only meeting after the opening loss to France at these games, vowed to figure things out and never lost again.

“Each and every one of us put in that work every single day, from coaches to the trainers to the players," Durant said. “We all came in with that goal of, ‘Let’s finish this thing off. Let’s build a family. Let’s build this team. Let’s grow this team every day.' ... Man, it’s just incredible to be a part of something so special, and I’m bonding with these guys for life, this family for life."

For some, it adds to family legacies. Holiday now is an Olympic gold medalist, just like his wife Lauren was twice with the U.S. women’s national soccer team. JaVale McGee now has Olympic gold, just like his mother Pamela won with the U.S. women in basketball at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. They're the first to do that in U.S. Olympic history; the only other known occurrence in Olympic history was a Russian mother-son combo who won medals in fencing and water polo in 1960 and 1980.

“It's an amazing feeling, man," said McGee, who adds gold to his three NBA titles. “I've got a gold medal. My mother has a gold medal. We're the first to do it, mother-son duo. It's an amazing feeling. You can't really explain it. Just knowing you're the best in the world, amazing, man."

For Milwaukee Bucks teammates Holiday and Khris Middleton, it’s admission into a rare club: Before now, only Scottie Pippen (who did it twice), Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had won an NBA title and Olympic gold in the same year.

“Definitely a great summer," Holiday said.

And for Popovich, it completes an Olympic journey that started a half-century ago. He was playing for the United States Air Force Academy, tried unsuccessfully to make the 1972 U.S. Olympic team — “the powers that be actually selected Doug Collins instead of me, it’s hard to believe,” Popovich joked earlier this summer — then accepted the task of replacing Mike Krzyzewski as the U.S. coach for this Olympic cycle.

“Being part of the Olympics has been a dream,” Popovich said.

Popovich insists this is not about his legacy, but his players and assistants might disagree.

“I'm just thrilled for Pop and for Jerry," U.S. assistant coach Steve Kerr said. “Pop has been thinking about this for the last four or five years. Jerry is the one who turned USA Basketball around after the ‘04 Olympic loss. ... We wanted to send Jerry out with the gold medal."

The U.S. missed its first eight 3-point tries before Durant got one to drop with 2:04 left in the opening quarter, starting what became a 21-8 run by the Americans on the way to a 39-26 lead midway through the second quarter.

Just as he did when the U.S. was down against Spain and Australia earlier in the knockout round, Durant stepped up at the biggest moments. He had 21 points by halftime, keeping the Americans afloat.

“He's phenomenal," Adebayo said.

France closed the half on a 13-5 spurt and got within 44-39 at the break, then within two early in the third quarter.

And after the U.S. briefly led by 14, Nicolas Batum — who saved his team with a last-second block to close out a win over Slovenia in the semifinals — beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer that cut the U.S. lead to 71-63 entering the fourth. But the French never got the lead back.

This U.S. team was one that seemed vulnerable when the summer started with losses in its first two exhibitions, wasn't even complete when the Olympics started because three players were in the NBA Finals, lost Bradley Beal to virus-related issues before the games began, and had lost its last two games against France.

Didn't matter. Olympic champions, again.

“We're thrilled and honored to be able to represent the country the way we did," Popovich said. “The team progressed very rapidly in a very short period of time under some difficult circumstances, which I think made this win all the sweeter. We're glad it's over."

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
53K+
Followers
64K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Jerry Colangelo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#France#Usa Basketball#Americans#Nba#Draymond Green#Usa Basketball#Team Usa#Russian#Milwaukee Bucks#U S Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich reveals why Dame Lillard was benched in Team USA’s win over Spain

Team USA beat Spain in the quarterfinals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament overnight, but it didn’t come without some drama. The Americans fell behind by 10 points early and appeared to be on the ropes before righting the ship to tie the game at halftime. In the second half, Gregg Popovich decided to bench Damian Lillard for the final seven minutes of the 95-81 victory.
NBABeaumont Enterprise

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich congratulates Stefanie Dolson on Olympic gold win

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich added an extra memory to the Olympic gold medal-winning experience for U.S. women's basketball star Stefanie Dolson on Wednesday. The Chicago Sky player was part of the 3-on-3 team for the game's Olympic debut Wednesday morning. She led the team in scoring with seven points against Russia.
NBASporting News

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's touching farewell to Patty Mills

After 10 seasons and an NBA championship, Patty Mills departs the San Antonio Spurs. Yesterday Mills was offically announced as a member of the Brooklyn Nets after agreeing to a two-year, $12.1 million deal, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable tenure in San Antonio. The team posted a touching farewell video for Mills across their social channels, with the caption "You have a home in San Antonio forever. To the ultimate Spur... Thank you, Bala. Thank you."
SportsPosted by
Deadline

Tokyo Olympics: Team USA Takes The Gold, Defeats Team France 87-82

It was a Hollywood ending for Team USA basketball at the Tokyo Olympics. They suffered a few setbacks along the way, but rose to the occasion and won the nation’s fourth consecutive gold medal in the sport it invented, thanks to the efforts of its star, Kevin Durant. Team USA beat Team France 87-82 on Friday behind superstar Kevin Durant, who scored 29 points en route to the victory. It was the second big win for Durant this week, as he signed a $198 million contract extension with his Brooklyn Nets team in the NBA. The Team USA win avenges the squad’s...
NBAchatsports.com

Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum help US beat France 87-82 for gold medal

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Nothing about the summer was easy for the U.S. men’s basketball team, and neither was the gold-medal game. The Americans expected nothing less. And in the end, their Olympic reign continues. Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Only NBA Players With 3 Rings And 2 Gold Medals: Draymond Green Joins 4 Hall Of Famers

The 2020 Olympics are over now and Team USA are kings of international basketball again, despite doubts that they would not get the job done. Thanks to the spectacular play of 4-time scoring Kevin Durant and the assistance of key stars such as Jrue Holiday and Draymond Green, Team USA overcame criticism to put away France in the gold medal game.
NBAFanSided

Phoenix Suns: How Deandre Ayton Can Become a Top 3 NBA Center

After a wild beginning to the summer which crammed a run to the NBA Finals, the NBA draft, and free agency’s opening all into a three week period, the Phoenix Suns can finally take a step back and assess themselves ahead the 2021-22 season. Diving in for them, Deandre Ayton deserves our attention first and foremost.
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
Basketballsemoball.com

Wilson leads US to quarters with 93-82 win over France

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) -- The U.S. can do something no other women's basketball team can at the Tokyo Games: bring former WNBA MVPs Tina Charles and Sylvia Fowles off the bench. The Americans' depth in the post continues to be the difference for the U.S. "We know that's the strength...
Basketballchatsports.com

U.S. Men's Basketball Team Captures Gold With 87-82 Win Over France

The United States men's basketball team's journey toward repeating as Olympic champions had an inauspicious start with a loss to France. In the end, the path ended where it so often does: at the top of the podium. Team USA defeated France in Saturday's gold medal game, 87-82, to capture...

Comments / 0

Community Policy