Del Rio, TX

‘That’s going to get somebody killed’: West Texas becomes latest border battleground for immigration

By admin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEL RIO, Texas — When ranch manager Cole Hill saw the back door of a house he was supposed to be guarding kicked in last Saturday, he suspected migrants had broken in. Hill, 31, a father of three small children, had responded to a break-in earlier that day and the past Thursday at the 8,000-acre Gun Hill Ranch about 100 miles west of San Antonio. Never had he seen so many migrants stream through the West Texas outpost, hundreds trying to skirt a nearby U.S. Customs and Border Protection checkpoint. He started carrying a 9-millimeter handgun on his hip.

