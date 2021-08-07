Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, OK

Roughneck role model: Marlow's Kenny Baker helped Matt Damon find his inner Okie

By Michelle Charles/Stillwater News Press
Posted by 
The News Press
The News Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biDSz_0bKXVjIX00

When Hollywood came calling, Kenny Baker, a drilling supervisor from Marlow, found himself helping Oscar winner Matt Damon perfect the details of the Oklahoma roughneck he plays in the recently released film “Stillwater.”

Oklahomans can thank him for making sure the fine points were done right, whether it’s the meal Damon’s character orders at Sonic Drive-in or the way he pronounces words like theater.

He’s also responsible for Oklahoma State University’s battle cry “Go Pokes!” making an appearance in one scene.

Baker says he argued for it, finally convincing McCarthy, the film’s writer and director, by calling it out near a crowd. When McCarthy saw their response, he knew it had to be included.

Baker became a technical advisor on all things Oklahoma as Damon crafted his character and it shows. When you meet Baker in person he’s wearing the same type of plaid button-down shirt and jeans and the brim of his cap is molded into the same curve. Damon’s character Bill Baker walks like him and they have the same set to their shoulders.

Baker saw it too when he came to a screening of the film hosted for the City of Stillwater.

“The walking and the speaking, I was sitting there listening to the words, ‘Yep, I say that. Yep, I say that,’” he said of Damon’s portrayal.

Baker said he had worried about how oilfield workers would be represented. He’s wary of what he says are outdated stereotypes and he didn’t love the fact that Damon’s character had a tattoo.

But he’s pleased with the way Damon represented Oklahomans, even though he plays a character who has struggled in life, because he’s trying to do better.

What started as an interesting experience that Baker couldn’t talk about for more than two years, has grown into a genuine friendship with a couple of Hollywood A-listers.

It’s a surreal experience for a guy who graduated with a class of 27 from Rush Springs High School to go from working his day-to-day job and living his life to suddenly being name-dropped by movie stars and fielding phone calls from media outlets like CNN and TMZ.

Baker said a few friends have teased him by calling him “Hollywood” or similar nicknames, but the experience hasn’t changed who he is and it won’t.

Even when he found himself traveling with his family to New York City for the film’s premiere and walking the red carpet – something he admitted he has always wanted to do – he did it Kenny Baker style, adding a suit jacket to his white shirt and jeans and topping it off with his best Cactus Drilling cap.

Both McCarthy and Damon told the News Press they learned a lot during their time in Oklahoma and they came to really like and respect the people they met here.

Baker agrees that things would be better if more people from different places and backgrounds who might not agree about politics got to know each other as people.

“We had a lot of conversations about that,” Baker said. “Especially during the pandemic, we would call or text and send pictures of our kids. And I agree, the politics deal … a lot of times we just need to sit back and say, ‘Why do you believe this?’ … A lot of it is getting it out of your comfort zone. If you don’t ever get out of your comfort zone, you’ll never grow … If people would see the world and be open-minded, they would see what me and Matt have seen in our friendship.”

Twitter: @mcharlesNP

Comments / 0

The News Press

The News Press

Stillwater, OK
852
Followers
69
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlow, OK
Stillwater, OK
Entertainment
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Damon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okie#Roughneck#Rush Springs High School#Cnn#Tmz#Cactus Drilling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldCNN

Afghanistan's second largest city falls to Taliban

Lashkar Gah, the capital of Afghanistan's Helmand province, fell to the Taliban on Thursday night, the head of the Helmand Provincial Council, Attaullah Afghan, confirmed to CNN. Afghan said the Taliban now controls the city's police headquarters, governor's office and central jail. The Taliban raised its flag in the governor’s...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical storm watch imminent for Florida as Fred forecast to strengthen

Tropical Depression Fred continued on its path northwest towards Florida on Thursday after being downgraded by The National Hurricane Center Wednesday from a tropical storm. As of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located approximately 180 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. Tropical storm watches remained in effect for portions of the Bahamas, and areas of Cuba. The Florida Keys and portions of the South Florida peninsula could be under storm watch later Thursday. The storm previously passed through the high mountains of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy