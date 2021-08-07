Paranormal Ghost Hunter Falls Through Roof of New York Train Station
Is there anybody here? Hello? A paranormal investigator received a painful lesson in personal safety after falling through the roof of an abandoned train station. In fact, the New York Post says the old train station hadn't been in service for 42 years, and the investigator and her partner did not have permission to be there. But, while a rather odd story like this may encourage some to want to joke, this woman from New York state is very lucky to still be alive.943litefm.com
