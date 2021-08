According to KSTP 5, wait times were up to seven hours, and the line was up to two miles long to cross the border between International Falls and Fort Frances, Ontario. With travel bans from both the United States and Canada, there were strict restrictions on crossing the border. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents had to be fully vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 test within three days to gain entry into Canada. Those wanting to cross the border also had to complete a detailed application on the arriveCAN app.