Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 13 Review: Go Rescue Someone Else

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a season of meandering plots, Dynasty actually managed to surprise me with the resolution to the big death that has been hanging over the show since Dynasty Season 4 Episode 1. Dynasty Season 4 Episode 13 started simply enough, with Liam in peril, before introducing a string of other...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Dynasty#Private Jet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Blindspotting Review: Ghost Dad (Season 1 Episode 6)

Blindspotting Season 1 Episode 6, “Ghost Dad,” is a poignant and thought-provoking episode that artfully dissects the Black experience, and catapults the narrative forward with Ashley’s decision to tell Sean about Miles. Jasmine Cephas Jones and Rafael Casal create absolute magic together — they dig deep while churning out truthful, grounded performances.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 5 Review: BA'AL

After some of the worst TV episodes this year, American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 5 was an intriguing hour of TV that showed this new format could work. Billie Lourd is a franchise veteran, so it was nice the show saved a compelling story for her. There were so...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Turner & Hooch Season 1 Episode 2 Review: A Good Day to Dog Hard

The mystery surrounding what happened to Scott Sr. is intensifying. Turner & Hooch Season 1 Episode 2 was another fun outing for all the family, and while the case was, once again, lacking, the overarching mystery continues to be the allure of the series. Scott has been so desperate to...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The Republic of Sarah Review: Sanctuary (Season 1 Episode 7)

Storytelling takes a huge stumble backward on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 7, “Sanctuary,” as Corrinne and Danny’s affair officially begins. Don’t get me wrong, they are MFEO and have big OTP energy, there is no disputing that. But this is the second affair storyline on The Republic of Sarah‘s debut season.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Wellington Paranormal Review: She-Wolf (Season 1 Episode 4)

Wellington Paranormal Season 1 Episode 4, “She-Wolf,” gives our hapless heroes a new creature to contend with — the werewolf. This show has maintained consistency on all fronts, but especially where its clever jokes and running gags are concerned. “She-Wolf” is no exception. The performances are top-notch all around, with...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Dynasty Review: Everything But Facing Reality (Season 4 Episode 12)

Cristal comes to terms that she has to face reality, and Liam returns to the manor unannounced on Dynasty Season 4 Episode 12, “Everything But Facing Reality.”. The introduction to Liam’s exciting new storyline is enticing at first, but in typical Dynasty fashion, it’s not receiving the attention that it deserves. Screen time, at this point, is somewhat an issue going all around due to the number of “main” characters on the show. It’s hard to give adequate time to everyone when ten different storylines are trying to play out at once.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

SurrealEstate Review: For Sale By Owner (Season 1 Episode 3)

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 3, “For Sale By Owner,” continues to build the series lore giving us a little bit more about Luke’s past. However, it also highlights some of the formatting constraints the series has to contend with. “For Sale By Owner” takes viewers to a lake house, where...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Burden of Truth Review: River City (Season 4 Episode 1)

Time’s passed, and though it seems like a lot has changed for some of our favorite Millwood citizens, some things manage to remain the same on the aptly titled Burden of Truth Season 4 Episode 1, “River City.”. Joanna’s ready to take on one more Goliath in the final season...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Physical Review: Let’s Face the Facts (Season 1 Episode 9)

Physical Season 1 Episode 9, “Let’s Face the Facts,” is one of the season’s most satisfying installments to date, as multiple storylines converge and Sheila begins to take control of her own life in a way she hasn’t before. Weirdly, Physical decides not to show us the immediate confrontation between...
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

HSMTMTS Review: Second Chances (Season 2, Episode 12)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 12, “Second Chances,” manages to live up to its name, while setting the scene for a potentially even bigger and better third season. The second half of a two-part finale, “Second Chances” serves as a type of coda to “Showtime;”...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 18 Review: The Unforgiven

This My Hero Academia review contains spoilers. “The sole thing a person gets to choose impartially is how his life ends.”. The concepts of fate, justice, and agency are always crucial tenets in My Hero Academia, yet these principles are placed under intense scrutiny in “The Unforgiven” when a face from Endeavor’s past returns and threatens to destroy his heroic advancements. Whenever it seems like Endeavor’s redemption arc reaches a satisfying and cathartic conclusion there are suddenly more skeletons from his closet that tumble out that he needs to manage. This is worthwhile development for the tortured character and it’s enough to finally turn those that are ambivalent towards Endeavor into fans. This has been the subtext to the entire season, but it’s the driving force behind the events in “The Unforgiven,” which is of course a title that refers to Endeavor and his cavalier past.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Dynasty - Episode 4.16 - The British Are Coming - Press Release

"The British Are Coming" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) GRANT SHOW MAKES HIS DIRECTORIAL DEBUT; NENE LEAKES GUEST STARS - Blake (Grant Show) makes a life changing announcement, in more than one way. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) calls on Nene Leakes (guest star Nene Leakes) to help stir the pot of competition in the online shopping world. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) attempts to make amends with Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood), yet they are both suspicious of her motives. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) have very different ways of processing recent events. A new arrival to Atlanta raises many questions. Michael Michele and Adam Huber also star. The episode was written by David M. Israel and directed by Grant Show (#416). Original airdate 8/27/2021.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The Republic of Sarah Review: The Perfect Conditions for Disaster (Season 1 Episode 8)

The title of The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 8, “The Perfect Conditions for Disaster,” makes big promises it does not deliver on. There are plenty of cozy and/or romantic visuals we all expect and deserve with a huge snowstorm episode, sure. There is a bubble bath and a pep talk at the local restaurant. We even see former high school sweethearts turned foes snowed in together.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion

This RICK AND MORTY review contains spoilers. If there’s one thing characterizes season five of Rick and Morty, it’s that everything happens so much, all the time. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly how this makes it different from prior seasons. After all, early in the series’ life, co-creator Justin Roiland said the goal with a Rick and Morty plot was to take a premise another show would’ve made a whole episode out of and instead just make that the first act, using the remaining acts to pile insanity atop insanity. This is a series with a setting of infinite universes and a protagonist who’s basically a god, so the scope of every episode should reflect that by going all out.
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Central Park’ season 2 episode 8 review: Unique parodies with depth

The current season of Central Park will be divided into two parts and today we hit that midway point before the break. The Tillerman family is at a crossroads with Owen receiving a lucrative offer to design a park for a prestigious university. It is a dream opportunity not to mention all the great perks. It seems like everyone is on the same page but they decide to procrastinate by playing with “Stacksters” to show their perfect futures rather than make a final decision.
Tell-Tale TV

Turner & Hooch Review: Diamonds are Furever (Season 1 Episode 3)

Turner & Hooch Season 1 Episode 3, “Diamonds are Furever,” indicates that the show is falling into some bad patterns when it comes to how cases, and Scott and Hooch’s partnership, progress. It goes a little something like this: Scott pressures Hooch to do something. It fails miserably. Scott seeks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy