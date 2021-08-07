Cancel
Lima, OH

Lima area bass anglers doing well on BFL tour

By Editorials
Lima News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLima area bass anglers continue to do well during competition on the Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) presented by T-H Marine and TINCUP Whiskey. Six area bassers are among the top 45 in the points standings in Buckeye and Michigan Division competition in the boater category while a pair of area bassers are among the top 45 in the Buckeye Division co-angler category. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six Phoenix BFL regional championships.

