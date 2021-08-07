Cancel
Duke Energy, NKY Chamber foundations offer grants to minority, women, veteran-owed small businesses

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 3 days ago
COVID-19’s impact on the business community nationwide and the Northern Kentucky region specifically will have lasting effects for years to come. Now, as the economy continues to reopen, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Foundation and Duke Energy Foundation are partnering once again to help by providing $75,000 in grants to local minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses.

