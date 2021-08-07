Duke Energy, NKY Chamber foundations offer grants to minority, women, veteran-owed small businesses

The deadline for nonprofit organizations to apply for a grant through the Danos Foundation is Aug. 31. Each year, Danos GIVES, the grant-giving program of the foundation, awards funding to nonprofits that tackle big challenges in areas where the company’s employees live and work. Past recipients include Hope Extreme of Houma, shown here, CASA of Terrebonne, Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center of Thibodaux and The Salvation Army of Houma. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to go to danos.com/foundation to verify eligibility and apply for funding. Priority will be given to organizations who focus on care for others. Prior grant recipients are located near the Gulf Coast and the Permian, Eagle Ford and Marcellus Shale Plays, all areas where Danos employees work and live. More information about the work of previous grant recipients can be found at danos.com/foundation/foundationnews.