Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LiAngelo Ball: 'I’m very thankful for it and I’m not taking it for granted'

By Roderick Boone
Posted by 
All Hornets
All Hornets
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hySb_0bKXThbV00

The hands-on direction and instructional guides. The extra assurance.

Those are just some of the things LiAngelo Ball has noticed since he's been hanging around the Charlotte Hornets. During the stints in Oklahoma City and Detroit prior to landing in Charlotte, that wasn’t necessarily the case.

Combine that with an opportunity to show off his game to the masses over these next two weeks at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and Ball couldn't be happier.

“It feels a lot different in a better way,” Ball said following Friday’s practice. ”All the coaches show energy towards me. They are talking to me. They want to see me do good. Everybody is not just … At the other organizations, I was just playing and nobody was really saying anything. So I didn’t really know what was going on. But here everyone is involved, so it makes it more fun to be here and I’m more able to play my hardest.”

Essentially, Ball that's how Ball earned this opportunity. After initially simply hooping at the gym with his brother LaMelo, things began slowly progressing to the point where he began opening some eyes.

He was faring well enough during the team's scrimmage sessions to get the attention of the Hornets' brass. Intrigued by what they were witnessing, they figured it would be good to see if those things could translate in true game action.

"Yeah, (it was) pretty much just working out and being around the facility with Melo," Ball said, "and then coming out here in the summer and working out all summer. So that’s how that came about. But I’m very thankful for it and I’m not taking it for granted. I’m just tying to produce for them and just go my hardest for the team."

Ball had inked a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder's G League affiliate three days before NBA shut down on March 12, 2020 due to the pandemic, never getting a shot to play for them. He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Detroit in early December, getting waived 12 days later after not appearing in any games following a reported right ankle injury.

Those ordeals were not easy to stomach.

"It was tough for me at OKC because we were getting into the flow of things and that’s right when it hit," Ball said. "So I had to go back home and that like reset everything. So I had to work my way back up to get in Detroit and that didn't work out. So I don’t know. I just control what I can. That's not in my hands. So every time I get the chance to play, I just go my hardest and hopefully it will work out."

In turn, that could give Ball his best chance yet to prove he belongs. Besides simply holding his own against the opposition in summer league, precisely what has to be done on Ball's part to solidify a roster somewhere in the organization is unclear.

So far, though, it sounds like he's on the correct path to slowly building a case.

"He’s doing all the right things," said Hornets assistant Dutch Gaitley, who's coaching the team in summer league. "He’s aggressive offensively, he’s aggressive defensively. He’s physical. That’s what we are asking for. And then when it’s his time to shoot the ball, he’s shooting the ball. Then when it’s his time to swing, he’s going to do that. So (it’s) staying within himself. I’ve talked to the guys a lot about (how) we have multiple guys who are able to go out and get 30. We are not looking for guys that need to go get 30. We are looking for guys that keep the offense moving.

"And if you can buy into that role of making plays for others, and then when the occasional shot does come to you and knocking those down, I think you'll have a great chance to succeed. Now that's going to be on him of buying into our scheme. The main thing we are helping Gelo with is understanding scheme. Playing pickup, he does a great job in that. But now, ‘Hey this is our defensive coverage. We are doing this on this player. How are we locked into that?' And I think that’s the thing we can help him the most with to take that next step."

And that is what's driving Ball. Equipped with 2.5 million Instagram followers and one-third of a million more on Twitter, paired with the groundswell of other supporters who enjoy keeping tabs on his two brothers, he has a mini social media army pulling for him. All looking on with great interest, wondering if he can indeed fully lay roots in the organization.

"It makes me feel good because that's my goal at the end of the day, too," Ball said. "Make the roster and become a successful NBA player. So I’m glad knowing everyone is behind me and just wants to see me succeed."

Comments / 23

All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
93
Followers
27
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liangelo Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Brothers#Gelo#The Nba Summer League#G League#Okc#Instagram#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball dishes the best assist ever to LiAngelo Ball in Hornets debut

The NBA Summer League is here in full force! As usual, the youngsters are fighting for roster spots, and the veterans and stars on their respective teams have flocked to the arena to watch the games. The Charlotte Hornets have a big name on their Summer League roster and it’s LiAngelo Ball, the brother of star and prized Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
NBANew York Post

LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend fires back at trolls: Watch the ‘f–king game’

LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend, singer-songwriter Evoni Barbour, sent a fierce PSA to critics who apparently questioned why she wasn’t present at his Summer League debut in Las Vegas on Sunday. In a social media video captured by Awesemo.com, Barbour said, “I don’t really like addressing s–t. Shut the f–k up and...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LiAngelo Ball’s Performance Yesterday

There are currently two Ball brothers in the NBA – Lonzo on the Chicago Bulls and LaMelo on the Charlotte Hornets. Could we soon have three, though?. LiAngelo Ball is playing for the Hornets Summer League team. He made his debut on Sunday and it was a good one. The...
NBAPosted by
All Hornets

Sources: LiAngelo Ball expected to sign with Charlotte Hornets, be on team’s summer league roster

Looks like the Charlotte Hornets will have room for ‘Gelo. LiAngelo Ball, the brother of rookie of the year LaMelo Ball, is expected sign with the Hornets and be on their summer league roster when it’s finalized, league sources told SI.com’s All Hornets. The move is on track to happen as the team prepares to fully assemble its roster and depart for summer league in Las Vegas from August 8-17.
NBASB Nation

LiAngelo Ball is a Summer League sensation. Could he make the Hornets?

This year should have hurt a little extra for LiAngelo Ball. His younger brother LaMelo was just named NBA Rookie of the Year, his older brother Lonzo landed a big contract to be the starting point guard for the Chicago Bulls — and he was languishing without an NBA contract. Sure, there’s no doubt he was happy for his brothers, but the sting of being the middle child struggling where your brothers succeed is a lot to deal with.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans, Hornets reportedly eyeing Lauri Markkanen

The Pelicans have displayed interest in restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen, sources tell veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein. As Stein notes, New Orleans just generated a trade exception worth more than $17M in the team’s three-way trade that sent Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe to Memphis. That newly-created exception could be used to accommodate a contract worth more than the mid-level for Markkanen.
NBANew York Post

LiAngelo Ball makes NBA case in electric Summer League debut

LiAngelo Ball, the middle child of the basketball family that also includes Lonzo and LaMelo, had an impressive Summer League debut on Sunday as he looks to become a permanent member of the Charlotte Hornets roster. Ball finished with 16 points – fueled by five 3-pointers – two rebounds, two...
NBAYardbarker

LaMelo Ball Says He Wanted To Switch His Jersey To #1 Since He Got Drafted "How I Miss But Been Tellin Em Since I Got Drafted"

LaMelo Ball had one of the more sensational rookie seasons in recent memory. After going number three overall to the Charlotte Hornets, Ball began to repay Michael Jordan's faith in him by outshining all the rookies in the league immediately. Under Ball's dynamic offensive leadership, the Hornets immediately became a much more exciting team and started to turn some real heads in the East.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Did the Hornets do enough for LaMelo Ball this offseason?

The Charlotte Hornets are working on building their roster both through the draft and free agency. They added some interesting pieces through the 2021 NBA Draft by bringing in a gifted scorer in James Bouknight and the uber-athletic Kai Jones. Both guys are ready to contribute to the young roster and are good young additions to their core. The Hornets also brought in LiAngelo Ball on their summer league roster, and thus far he looked to have a shot to make the roster.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.

Comments / 23

Community Policy