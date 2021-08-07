Cancel
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Frilly Green Dress After Romantic Birthday Getaway With Ben Affleck — Watch

By Jessica Wang
Hollywood Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez stunned in a green Elie Saab dress following her birthday getaway with BF Ben Affleck as she teased that ‘dreams do come true.’. Jennifer Lopez looks like springtime personified in her latest Instagram post. The singer, 52, stunned in a frilly green Elie Saab dress with lace detailing and a collar. J.Lo even appropriately used Frank Sinatra’s “Young at Heart” for the Reel shared on Friday, Aug. 6.

