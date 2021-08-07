Red Dirt Rubs 3rd year anniversary

Red Dirt is Celebrating Three years of Business here in the State of Oklahoma, and would love for everyone to come out to Angelos to celebrate, there is a no Red Dirt Shirt no Service Policy, and Yes there will be food, but all alcohol beverages will have to be bought from the bar. I hope everyone that has supported red dirt rubs can come out and enjoy a great event. If you need a shirt you can contact any of the Red Dirt Rubs Pages, or me personally (Tyler Glenn - 918-350-6963 )