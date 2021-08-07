Cancel
Oklahoma State

Red Dirt Rubs 3rd year anniversary

visitbartlesville.com
 3 days ago

Red Dirt is Celebrating Three years of Business here in the State of Oklahoma, and would love for everyone to come out to Angelos to celebrate, there is a no Red Dirt Shirt no Service Policy, and Yes there will be food, but all alcohol beverages will have to be bought from the bar. I hope everyone that has supported red dirt rubs can come out and enjoy a great event. If you need a shirt you can contact any of the Red Dirt Rubs Pages, or me personally (Tyler Glenn - 918-350-6963 )

www.visitbartlesville.com

