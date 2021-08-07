Cancel
Robert David Babcock Celebration of Life Concert: FREE & Open to the Public

visitbartlesville.com
 9 days ago

This is a celebration of LIFE concert for Robert David Babcock who passed away on 2.10.21. We don't think Dad would want it any other way. This event will be held outdoors in Bartlesville, OK between Frank & Lola's Restaurant and Cooper & Mill Brewery at 200 E. Second Street. (Frank & Lola's will be closed this evening but Cooper & Mill will be open and serving drinks!) Food will be served by Tulsa Brisket Co at 5:30. Plates approx $10 each. Around 6:30 there will be a memorial for Robert who was loved unlike any other. We will then do what he loved best...SMILE, talk, dance and listen to great music by Paul Benjaman, John Fulbright, Wink Burcham and Ramsay Midwood!!! LET'S CELEBRATE ROBERT THE WAY HE WOULD WANT...WITH BIG SMILES AND LAUGHTER!

www.visitbartlesville.com

