Robert David Babcock Celebration of Life Concert: FREE & Open to the Public

The Schinella and Mullins family will be holding a celebration of life for Sheelagh Mullins Rowane at Orca Lodge, September 18 from 1-5 p.m. with a bonfire to proceed towards the end/afterwards, weather permitting. If you’d like, bring a fold-up chair for sitting around the bonfire. The celebration will be a potluck. If you can, bring some food and if not that’s OK too, please come anyway. Most importantly bring your memories and stories of Sheelagh. There will be an opportunity to share them publicly or if you would like you can email them to Meghan Schinella and they can be read by someone at the celebration. If you have photos of Sheelagh, you would like to share, we will be displaying hard copies as well as creating a digital slideshow. We are interested in having live music, if anyone’s interested in playing at the celebration.