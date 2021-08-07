Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Damian Lillard makes it clear he is not impressed with Blazers' offseason

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamian Lillard recently denied that he is planning to ask the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade, but that does not mean he is pleased with the current state of the franchise. Lillard wants to contend for a championship. While speaking with reporters at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, the star point guard was asked about the role he has played in trying to recruit free agents to Portland. He said all he can do is “try to have conversations and convince guys to be a part of our team,” but that hasn’t worked this offseason.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Star Point Guard#The Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAFanSided

Sixers: Tobias Harris is part of the problem, too

If the Sixers don’t acquire Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard this offseason, Tobias Harris needs to go. Harris is the third best option at best on a playoff team. The problem with this team is he’s being forced to be the second option because of Ben Simmons’ poor play offensively. Ben’s offensive struggles are shadowing just how bad Tobias Harris has been for this group. 180 million dollars later, Harris was 2-for-11 shooting with four points at home in a Game 5 collapse against the Hawks.
NBAlakers365.com

Damian Lillard’s Savage 4-Word Message To Carmelo Anthony After Ditching Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is probably happy for Carmelo Anthony, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, it seems he's not yet ready to show it. After confirming his one-year deal with the Lakers, Anthony took to Instagram to bid his farewell to the Blazers–the lone team that gave him a chance after he was out for more than one year and when his career appeared to be over.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Chris Broussard Identifies ‘Perfect’ Trade For Ben Simmons

As the NBA offseason continues, more and more speculation about Ben Simmons‘ future with the Philadelphia 76ers is being put out there. The latest comes from FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard, who thinks he’s found the “perfect” fit for the All-Star guard. Appearing on Monday’s edition of Undisputed, Broussard addressed...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Blazers blockbuster trade is focused on Damian Lillard

This was supposed to be the Philadelphia 76ers’ year given that Joel Embiid was playing like a true NBA MVP candidate, Tobias Harris was putting up borderline All-Star numbers and Philly had arguably their best supporting cast ever, but things didn’t turn out the way they had imagined. The 76ers...
NBAFanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, USA Basketball advance

Portland Trail Blazers fans should rejoice as Damian Lillard has finally received the help he’s needed for years; it only took three games with Team USA to get there. With their 119-84 victory over the Czech Republic, USA Basketball has officially clinched the second seed in Group A and will advance on to the elimination round. Their win has also ensured that the team won’t face any of the group winners until the second-round of the tournament at least.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 best remaining Damian Lillard trade options, ranked

Coming off a stellar gold medal run with Team USA, Damian Lillard finds himself in a good spot at the moment, and although trade talks surrounding him have cooled off as of late, there’ still a chance that he could get moved if the right situation comes into play for him.
NBAFanSided

Trail Blazers rumors: Trade talk around Damian Lillard, Philadelphia 76ers

The Athletic’s headline will tell Portland Trail Blazers fans that the Philadelphia 76ers are more focused on getting Damian Lillard than they are on just trading Ben Simmons. “It would be fair to say the goal is less to trade Ben Simmons and more to acquire Lillard.”. Philly’s Athletic beat...

Comments / 4

Community Policy