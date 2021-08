It’s not everyday that you get a new release from developer Luca Redwood aka EightyEight Games right out of the blue. In fact, it’s been a couple years since his last release Photographs launched. So what’s been going on with Luca? Well, you see, there has been this whole pandemic thing, and… yeah. So Luca took it upon himself to make a “lockdown game" during the pandemic, as many other developers have done. A great use of time, if you ask me. The result of that is a game called Infinity Island for both iOS and Android, and at the risk of sounding like too much of a fanboy, Luca Redwood has totally nailed it once again.