COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have extended the deadline for federally-funded emergency supplements for lower income elderly, young and at-risk South Carolinians who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Since the state is no longer under a declared state of emergency, the supplements were set to expire on Aug. 1, 2021. South Carolinians who receive SNAP benefits (used for the purchase of household food) will continue receiving the monthly supplement through the end of the year.