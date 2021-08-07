Cancel
Battle Approved Motors UTV is an All-Electric Off-Road Warrior

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTry out this visual—mix a Ferrari and a Tesla together and add in a healthy dose of good, clean dirt. That’s about what you get when you come across the Battle Approved Motors UTV. The off-road startup has unveiled its new electric, four-wheel-drive car and it looks to be a mash up of Lightning McQueen from Cars and a vehicle from Mad Max.

MIX 108

Ford Motor Company Commissions Gasoline-Inspired Fragrance To Promote Electric Vehicles

How do you convince people to give up their gasoline powered vehicles and switch to electric models? Ford Motor Company is betting on the power of scent. The car giant has recently commissioned a fragrance company to custom-create a fragrance that reminds those would-be electric vehicle drivers of the cars they gave up as they get ready to introduce an all-electric version of their Mustang.
Carsnewsmemory.com

Lucid Motors boasts end to ‘range anxiety’ for electrics

Who needs an electric car with more than 500 miles of range?. The leader of Lucid Motors, a startup luxury electric vehicle maker that is making one, acknowledges it’s more than enough battery power for most drivers. “Not many people need 500-mile range,” Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said, “but it...
CarsLegit Reviews

AC Cobra Series 1 Electric Replaces The V-8 With An Electric Motor

One of the most iconic sports cars of the 60s to come out of Europe was the AC Cobra. While classic AC cobras were powered by Ford V-8 engines, the company has a new Series 1 electric that replaces the VA with a modern full electric powertrain. The company will build 58 examples of the AC Cobra Series 1 electric to celebrate the anniversary of the first AC Cobra.
BicyclesStuff.tv

Ducati’s PRO-I EVO is an electric scooter for bikers about town

Ducati has form when it comes to two-wheeled dream machines. But bike fans won’t find a saddle on its latest ridearound. Swapping cylinders for cells, the PRO-I EVO is the iconic Italian marque’s answer to greener mobility. Like a motorcycle, its wheels ship with tubed tyres; unlike a motorcycle, those wheels are only 8.5in across. Powered by a 350W motor, the EVO will whizz you around town at speeds of up to 15mph. An aluminium alloy frame cuts weight to a minimum, while integrated LEDs keep you visible. Finished your fakies for the day? The EVO folds down for easy storage. And while the 280Wh battery is recharging in your real garage, you can fire up the partner app’s virtual equivalent, where you’ll find real-time technical support, battery status and distance info, as well as the last-known location of your super scooter. Ready to ride? It’s yours for €399.
Carsmotor1.com

Off-road battle: Tesla Model X versus Fiat Panda Cross

What do the Tesla Model X and Fiat Panda Cross have in common? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Apart from their raised ground clearance and having all-wheel drivetrains, these two "SUVs" have zero similarities. Yet, UK's carwow still put them in a side-by-side comparison. Worse, they're in an off-road battle, to see which between the two is the better off-roader.
Carstecheblog.com

First Look at Tetra Aviation’s Mk-5, an Electric Single-Seat eVTOL That is Piloted Like a Flying Bike

Think of Tetra Aviation’s Mk-5 as an electric, single-seat flying bike of sorts. Featuring a chassis made from aluminum and carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRP) that measures measures 28 feet wide by 20 feet long by 7 feet high, it weighs in at just 1,000 pounds and comes equipped with some 32 vertical rotors on four fixed-wing planes as well as one horizontal thrust at the rear. Read more for a video and additional information.
CarsTrendHunter.com

Retro Electric Motorcycles

Omega Motors, an electric motorcycle design company, has released the EV200, a reissued electrical version of the classic 1975 Honda EB200. The bike is the first project to be released by the company, which describes itself as a team of "motorcycle enthusiasts," working within the niche space of electric motorbike conversion and design.
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Mercedes teases EQE electric sedan ahead of Munich motor show

Mercedes is gearing up for an exciting trip to the 2021 IAA Mobility conference in Munich. Set to take place between September 7-12, the event will feature new products and services from all corners of the mobility world. The German automaker says it will drop a total of eight new vehicles across its brands at the show – including an all-electric E-Class (the EQE sedan) and its first-ever AMG EV.
CarsCarscoops

Mazda Miata Conquers Off-Road Trail With Just A Set Of All-Terrain Tires

We’ve seen quite a few unorthodox off-road builds before, but one thing they all have in common is that no matter how unusual they are, they all tend to feature serious off-road modification. But that’s what makes this Mazda Miata RF all the more impressive as it was able to conquer Colorado’s Imogene Pass, a legitimate off-road trail, with little to none of that.
Bicycleselectrek.co

Review: EUNORAU Defender S AWD 1,500W full-suspension electric fat tire bike

I ride e-bikes a lot. Some days it’s a lightweight road e-bike. Other days it’s a longtail cargo e-bike. And some days it’s a ridiculously overpowered full-suspension fat tire e-bike. And as you may have guessed, I’ve been having a lot of days like those lately while reviewing the EUNORAU Defender S e-bike.
CarsPopular Science

Driving the Jeep Wrangler 4xe makes for a quiet and electric off-road adventure

It’s rare to be able to go off-roading completely quietly, but the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe offers just that: the opportunity to take an unexpectedly meditative ride through the woods. That’s because the Wrangler 4xe (pronounced ‘four by e’) carries a 400-volt, 17-kilowatt-hour, 96-cell battery pack amidships, which...
marketplace.org

The road to an electric vehicle future is paved with lithium

Tesla beat earnings expectations Tuesday, reporting record profits of more than a billion dollars last quarter. The electric vehicle market, while still small, has grown rapidly this year. Of course, a global shortage of microchips could slow things down. In the long term, there’s also the issue of availability of...
Carsmanofmany.com

DAB Motors Concept-E All-Electric Bike Unleashed

There’s no rule that says that an electric motorcycle has to look like its gas-powered sibling. French design agency Outercraft took that to heart when working with DAB Motors to create their electric motorcycle, the Concept-E. “Creating an electric model allows freedom from the usual design codes,” says Pierrick Pichaureaux, the head of design for Outercraft. “Integration constraints which differ to those on a gas motorcycle, enables us to use sober and fluid lines placing the Concept-E in a technological urban universe.” To tackle the problem of how to design an electric motorcycle that’s not beholden to established gas bike design limitations, Outercraft used two lines to create two dynamics—a horizontal line to keep things simple and an oblique line that creates a sense of lithe speed and lightness.
Carsteslarati.com

Rivian R1T test drive video showcases electric pickup’s off-road capability

Rivian invited some R1T preorder holders to test drive its all-electric pickup truck in Normal, Illinois. Rivian’s R1T test drives are a positive sign for the EV startup’s planned deliveries this fall. Reservation holders seemed to really enjoy their R1T test drives at Rivian’s production factory in Normal. They all...
CarsTop Speed

The Alpha Motors Superwolf Electric Pickup Just Created A New Niche

The Alpha Superwolf might be the first pickup Truck built with serious electric off-roading in mind. The notion of an EV pick-up truck may be disturbing for some, but that doesn’t deter car companies from churning out such vehicles. The Ford F150 Lightning, GMC Hummer, Rivian R1T, and Tesla Cybertruck, are only a few of the upcoming propositions. There is, however, another company that seems to be hell-bent on giving us a full EV lineup. Alpha Motors brings a fresh alternative to the EV pickup truck niche. After their Wolf (single cab) and Wolf + (crew cab), we now have the Alpha Superwolf – a crew cab version with proper full-size doors. But that’s not all the Superwolf brings to the table.

