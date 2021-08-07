The Rundown: Brutal Homestand Awaits Cubs, Ortega Continues Hot Streak, Prospect Comps, Red Sox Love Schwarber Addition
“I hope you’re with me… I hope you’re with me when it’s over.” – Loverboy, When It’s Over. Quite a daunting homestand awaits our heroes, these replacement Cubs. After a three-game set with the White Sox, they get the Brewers for four, and once the smoke clears, the Cubs should be in prime position to grab a top-ten pick in next year’s MLB draft. How’s that for quantifying hope? This is the path Jed Hoyer chose for the North Siders, and whether we like it or not, it is what it is. That’s GM-speak for “we’re probably not worth watching, but hey, it’s the White Sox!”www.cubsinsider.com
