Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Rundown: Brutal Homestand Awaits Cubs, Ortega Continues Hot Streak, Prospect Comps, Red Sox Love Schwarber Addition

By Michael Canter
cubsinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I hope you’re with me… I hope you’re with me when it’s over.” – Loverboy, When It’s Over. Quite a daunting homestand awaits our heroes, these replacement Cubs. After a three-game set with the White Sox, they get the Brewers for four, and once the smoke clears, the Cubs should be in prime position to grab a top-ten pick in next year’s MLB draft. How’s that for quantifying hope? This is the path Jed Hoyer chose for the North Siders, and whether we like it or not, it is what it is. That’s GM-speak for “we’re probably not worth watching, but hey, it’s the White Sox!”

www.cubsinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Tommy Milone
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Prospect Comps#The White Sox#Gm#Mlb Com#Mayo#Lsu#Baseball Reference#Ci#Aaron#Il#Forbes#Cubs Insider#Fangraphs#The Red Sox#Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
Tribune Star

ANDY AMEY: 'I guess we'll go back to being — the Cubs'

This column needs to come with some movie-like kind of rating to prevent younger fans of the Chicago Cubs from reading it. (Keep it away from Kelsey Young at all costs!) But with another few days off in the recent past, and with the Cubs having conducted their trade-deadline debacle, it was time for me to check in with Dan Mercer in Munster, to see how The Region was taking it, and to put my old Post 101/Baesler's IGA experience to good use to evaluate every move.
MLBcubsinsider.com

The Rundown: Cubs Swept by White Sox, Stretch Run Feels Like Ultramarathon, Rizzo Hits COVID IL, Holt Makes History

“I wish I looked before I leaped, I didn’t know it was so deep. Been down so far I don’t get wet, I haven’t touched the bottom yet.” – The Monkees, Goin’ Down. The Cubs would select 10th overall in next year’s draft if the season ended today, but those who fear underachievement need not worry. Our heroes still have 49 games left in the season and after getting swept by the White Sox, they get the Brewers for four starting tonight at the Friendly Confines. With series against the Marlins, Royals, Rockies, and Twins coming up this month, Chicago has a real chance to jump into the top five if they continue to play like the team that has gone 2-8 since the trade deadline.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Kyle Schwarber Take Batting Practice With Red Sox

A new face joined the Red Sox on Friday for the start of their stay in Tampa Bay. Kyle Schwarber has reported to the ballclub after being dealt to Boston on Thursday night. The 2021 All-Star currently is not able to play due to a hamstring injury, but he wasn’t completely idle at Tropicana Field. Schwarber took batting practice with the Red Sox before their series opener against the Rays.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Zack Collins’ time in MLB may be ending

The Chicago White Sox are slowly inching closer to full strength. Before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Yasmani Grandal could be seen launching bombs into the Wrigley Field bleachers during batting practice. One of his batting practice home runs even hit off the jumbotron when he was taking swings right-handed.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Red Sox Land Kyle Schwarber in Trade With Nationals

Hours after shipping Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angeles, the Nationals are parting ways with another All-Star. Washington is sending outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Red Sox, the team announced Thursday night. Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report the deal. Schwarber, 28, has enjoyed a...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox could be on the verge of roster shakeup; Garrett Richards to bullpen, Bobby Dalbec to WooSox among possibilities

BOSTON -- After losing 10 of their last 13 games, the Red Sox might be ready to shake things up a bit. Throughout the first 4 ½ months of the season, the Sox have largely stuck with the same core of players while shuffling only complementary pieces on the outskirts of their roster. But with just 48 games left -- and their deficit in the AL East growing by the day -- it wouldn’t come as a surprise if some major roster shuffling takes place soon. In fact, many possibilities are being discussed, major-league sources said this week.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Heading to Boston

Schwarber (hamstring) will be traded from the Nationals to the Red Sox in exchange for Aldo Ramirez (elbow) on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Schwarber is the latest player to be dealt by the Nationals following the departures of Max Scherzer, Trea Turner (COVID-19) and Brad Hand earlier in the day. He's been sidelined since July 3 with a right hamstring strain but has recovered enough to jog and take batting practice recently. There has not been a concrete timetable for his return, though the Red Sox must be fairly confident that he can hit the field soon enough to make a significant impact in the playoff race.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Joey Votto's HR streak continues as Reds power past Cubs

Joey Votto homered in a franchise-best sixth straight game and Tucker Barnhart ripped a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to lift the visiting Cincinnati Reds to a 7-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Votto answered back-to-back two-homer performances by belting a two-run shot in the first...
MLBchatsports.com

Joey Votto continues historic hot streak with two more homers in Reds win over Cubs

CHICAGO – In the first game after the Cincinnati Reds traded for three relievers to boost the bullpen, it was Joey Votto who stole the show. Votto added to his legend with two more home runs in Wednesday’s 8-2 win against the Chicago Cubs. He’s homered in five straight games. It’s the first time in his career he’s homered multiple times in back-to-back games. His last seven hits are all homers.
MLBwcn247.com

Sale and Schwarber moving closer to joining Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will make a fifth minor league rehab start later this week for Triple-A Worcester as he moves closer to pitching in the majors for the first time since August 2019. Sale had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. Manager Alex Cora says the team will re-address the situation after the start but added that Sale is getting close to being back. Sale allowed one run over five innings Saturday for Worcester. Recently acquired slugger Kyle Schwarber, currently sidelined by a hamstring injury, will take part in an off-day workout Monday in Detroit and is nearing a rehab assignment.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox will give Kyle Schwarber ‘a look’ at first base

Kyle Schwarber was the Red Sox’s biggest addition at the trade deadline. The slugger helps fill a need in Boston’s lineup as a power-hitting left-handed hitter. Schwarber’s got 25 homers this season, which would be the second-most on the Red Sox, and has a .340/.570/.910 slash line that helped him earn his first All-Star nod this season.
MLB4state.news

Red Sox trainers 'pleased' with Kyle Schwarber's progress

Cora: Trainers ‘pleased’ with Schwarber’s progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. According to trainers, Boston Red Sox trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber is in a good place strength-wise, manager Alex Cora said Tuesday. Schwarber, acquired from the Washington Nationals on July 29, hasn’t played since July 2 due to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy