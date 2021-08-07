The Rundown: Brutal Homestand Awaits Cubs, Ortega Continues Hot Streak, Prospect Comps, Red Sox Love Schwarber Addition

“I wish I looked before I leaped, I didn’t know it was so deep. Been down so far I don’t get wet, I haven’t touched the bottom yet.” – The Monkees, Goin’ Down. The Cubs would select 10th overall in next year’s draft if the season ended today, but those who fear underachievement need not worry. Our heroes still have 49 games left in the season and after getting swept by the White Sox, they get the Brewers for four starting tonight at the Friendly Confines. With series against the Marlins, Royals, Rockies, and Twins coming up this month, Chicago has a real chance to jump into the top five if they continue to play like the team that has gone 2-8 since the trade deadline.