Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are Ski Bellevue, Bellevue’s own water ski show team. We are one of only four water ski show teams in Iowa, and the only one to perform on the Mississippi River! All shows are free (donations are certainly appreciated)! Great family entertainment with bare-footing, jumping, human pyramids, glittery costumes, great music and powerful towboats.

