Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show

Anyone interested in catching a performance by the Chetek Hydroflites Water Ski Show Team have just three more opportunities to enjoy the free, action-packed show this summer. The Hydroflites were accompanied by 15 members of the Ski Sprites Water Ski Show Team during their performance on Sunday, Aug. 1. The Ski Sprites’ site was closed due to water conditions, and they needed to practice for the Division 2 Nationals this coming weekend, so the Hydroflites allowed them to use the ski site for practice during the day and join the local ski team for the Sunday night show. Pictured above, Ski Sprites members Dane Engstrom and Ben Walker complete a trio of front flips with Hydroflites member Matt Klay. This week’s show, on Sunday, Aug. 8, will be sponsored by Charter Bank in Chetek—Charter Bank will match all donations up to $500. There will be trivia at the show, and the ski team will be giving away some Chris Kroeze and Charter Bank merchandise as prizes. The ski team will perform again on Sunday, Aug. 15, and its final performance of 2021 is on Sunday, Aug. 22.