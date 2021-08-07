Cancel
Anacortes, WA

On the Beat

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 3 days ago
Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

KAYAK RESCUE

Several agencies were notified about 5:30 p.m. Thursday about a kayaker sending up emergency flares about 1 mile offshore from Washington Park in Anacortes.

The Coast Guard, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, Skagit County Department of Emergency Management and Anacortes Fire Department were among those notified of the need for a water rescue, but Swinomish Indian Tribal Community fisheries officers closest to the scene were able to provide aid first.

“It was windy and the water was quite rough and it was clear the Swinomish boats would likely be the first to arrive,” Swinomish Police Chief Earl Cowan said.

The kayaker was a 17-year-old boy who fell out of his kayak and had been unable to get back in. Meanwhile, a 2.5-knot current was pulling him farther from shore, toward Cypress Island.

When three Swinomish fisheries officers arrived, they found the boy shaking in the water and loaded him and his kayak onto their boat.

The boy was taken to the Washington Park boat launch, where he was met by medics and transported for medical care.

BRUSH FIRES

A vehicle fire sparked a brush fire about noon Thursday at the intersection of Dike and Britt roads southwest of Mount Vernon, according to Skagit County Fire District 3 interim Chief Jeff Locken.

Several hours later, another brush fire ignited along Interstate 5 near Conway.

Locken said several brush fires have occurred along I-5 this summer as a result of sparks from vehicles. The one Thursday was extinguished while it was still small, thanks to the help of travelers who were willing to fight the flames.

“There were some people that had pulled over and were using some bottles of beer to put it out,” Locken said with a chuckle.

