Milwaukee, WI

Golden, again: US beats France 87-82 for Tokyo title

By Jessica Madhukar, Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Nothing about the summer was easy for the U.S. men’s basketball team, and neither was the gold-medal game.

Local fans gathered at the Mecca Friday night to watch their two Bucks players go for gold just once more.

"Watching everyone come together, especially with Kevin Durant, and you know the rest of the Bucks players for Milwaukee, of course, that's what really matters, and that's what it really comes down to," said Bucks fan, Justice Gatson.

Now both Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday can claim both an NBA Championship as well as Olympic Gold medals.

The Americans expected nothing less. And in the end, their Olympic reign continues. Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalist in Olympic history, Jayson Tatum added 19 and the U.S. held off France 87-82 on Saturday to win the title at the Tokyo Games.

See all of our Olympics coverage at TMJ4.com/Olympics

