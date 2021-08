The second highest mountain in Africa after Mt. Kilimanjaro, Mt. Kenya’s highest peak, the Bation, rises to a height of 17,057 ft. The mountain, which is an extinct volcano, is located in central Kenya, 150 km northeast of the capital of the country, Nairobi. The snow-capped mountain is also surprisingly close to the equator located 16.5 km south of the Equator. Lying in the shadow of Mt. Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya is situated 320 km to the south of this mountain. For its impressive landscape and bewildering biodiversity, Mt. Kenya and its surrounding habitat had been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site starting in 1997 onwards. Besides the Bation, Nelion (17,021 ft) and Point Lenana (6,355 ft) are the other notable peaks of Mt. Kenya. Tyndall and Lewis, meanwhile, are the largest among the 12 small, receding glaciers that feed the streams and marshes of the mountain and areas below it.